La. Appraiser Board Asks Justices To Bolster Antitrust Shield

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that appellate courts may quickly dispense with antitrust allegations against "unquestionably public bodies" rather than forcing such entities to wage lengthy battles in district or federal administrative courts first. The Fifth Circuit was wrong to toss the board's lawsuit challenging a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over appraisal fee rules, the board said in its certiorari petition Friday, arguing that it should have antitrust immunity as a state agency. At stake is whether state entities like the board can immediately appeal lower court decisions denying them that immunity...

