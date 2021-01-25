7th Circ. Won't Revive Age Bias Suit Against Indiana Hospital

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive an age discrimination suit brought by a doctor who said an Indiana hospital laid her off and replaced her with a younger doctor, ruling that she hadn't shown the hospital's decisions stemmed from bias. A three-judge panel on Friday affirmed a lower court's summary judgment for St. Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center in the age discrimination lawsuit brought by Dr. Anne Marnocha. The appeals judges said Marnocha's claims failed because younger doctors, too, were swept up in the hospital's layoffs, and the decision to hire back one of the younger doctors was based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS