Saul Ewing Bolsters Cannabis Practice With Corporate Pro

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- A capital markets pro who specializes in guiding cannabis industry clients through transactions joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP as a partner in its Chicago office from Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP. Marc Adesso started with his new firm on Jan. 19 and will relocate to Chicago from Nashville. He said the collaborative environment at Saul Ewing and the instant camaraderie he felt with his new colleagues attracted him to the firm. Plus, his hometown of Milwaukee being only a quick trip north sweetened the deal, he said. Another significant driver in Adesso's decision to move firms was...

