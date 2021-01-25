Companies Boost IPO Sizes As Another Blistering Week Starts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- Solar equipment supplier Shoals Technologies and software firm Qualtrics on Monday increased the projected sizes of their initial public offerings, which could raise $3 billion combined, beefing up an already packed lineup of at least 16 IPOs scheduled this week. Shoals Technologies Group Inc., advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, on Monday told regulators it plans to offer 70 million shares priced between $22 and $23, raising nearly $1.6 billion at midpoint. Tennessee-based Shoals initially planned to offer 50 million shares between $19 and $21 each. Companies sometimes boost their price ranges ahead of pricing their IPOs if they find demand...

