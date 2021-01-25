Exelon Can't Deny Role In ComEd Stock Drop, Investors Say

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- Exelon investors have urged an Illinois federal judge not to toss out their proposed class suit alleging the company misled them about investigations into bribery accusations against subsidiary Commonwealth Edison Co., saying both companies are liable for statements their executives made. Exelon argued in November that the case should be tossed in part because it had no obligation to disclose unsubstantiated bribery claims those executives faced. But the shareholders pushed back in an opposition motion filed Jan. 20, saying their complaint clearly identifies specific statements that were misleading because they omitted mention of the bribery scheme. As for statements in corporate...

