Commerce Pick Pledges Tough China Stance, But Few Details

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, the Biden administration's pick to be the next U.S. Department of Commerce secretary, vowed to maintain an aggressive trade enforcement policy against China on Tuesday, but declined to offer specifics about the White House's near-term plans. Testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee, Raimondo slammed China for its "anti-competitive" behavior and human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, stressing that President Joe Biden's China policy would use a bevy of tools to protect U.S. interests. "China's actions have been anti-competitive, hurtful to American workers and businesses, coercive and … they are culpable for atrocious human rights abuses,"...

