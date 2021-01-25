Broadband Co. Sues New Mexico DOT Over Permit Rejection

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A wireless broadband service provider accused the New Mexico Department of Transportation of violating the Telecommunications Act when it denied the company's permit applications to build utility poles for broadband wireless antenna installation. In a Friday lawsuit, NMSURF Inc. claimed the department wrongfully denied its November 2020 applications to build two 40-foot steel utility poles near a state highway and an interstate, as the state agency allegedly didn't provide reasoning for rejecting the applications in the December denial letter. "The Denial Letter did not state a reason for the denial," the filing reads. "Defendant's decision, made without that pertinent information, was...

