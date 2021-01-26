Texas Court Orders Mediation In 'Tortured' USAA Case

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday sent to mediation a long-running dispute between USAA and a homeowner couple seeking payments for damage to their home caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008. First Court of Appeals Chief Justice Sherry Radack made the announcement after counsel for homeowners Stacey and Mark Bent and United Services Automobile Association had concluded their oral arguments in the dispute over allegedly untimely payments for the hurricane damage, explaining that she was going to enforce an "unpopular idea." "I'm going to send you both to mediation. This is a tortured case," she said. "I, by myself, on my...

