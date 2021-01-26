Dems Renew Push To Increase Min. Wage To $15 Per Hour

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 2:55 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats unveiled a bill Tuesday that would boost the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025 while phasing out the lower wage for tipped workers, launching a push to fulfill one of the party's prominent campaign promises. On a news call introducing the Raise the Wage Act, lawmakers sponsoring the legislation called the increase to the minimum wage long overdue and said it would help lift millions of hourly workers out of poverty. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with the Democrats, said it is "unacceptable" that Congress hasn't passed an increase to the minimum wage since 2007....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS