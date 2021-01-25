Russia Won't Appeal Sport Court's 2-Year Doping Ban

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Russian Anti-Doping Agency won't appeal a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that it submitted manipulated test data to the World Anti-Doping Agency, saying it disagrees with the findings but welcomes the arbitral panel's decision not to support WADA's recommendation to punish athletes. RUSADA said Monday in a statement that it "strongly disagrees" with the CAS panel's unanimous Dec. 17 decision, published in a 186-page arbitral award on Jan. 14 that banned Russia for two years from international competition and described "brazen" alterations to anti-doping test data under the World Anti-Doping Agency's watch. A detailed review of the award by...

