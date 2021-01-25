Anheuser-Busch Wants 'Non-Alcoholic' Label Suit Tossed

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc. is urging a California federal judge to throw out claims that its "non-alcoholic" drinks are misleadingly labeled, saying the labels follow federal regulations and clearly tell buyers they include trace amounts of alcohol. In a motion filed Friday, the brewer slammed a suit filed earlier this month by Denise Angiano and Charley Karpinski, saying the labels on their Beck's non-alcoholic beer product clearly contradict the suit's claims that the drinks would lead buyers to believe the beer contains no alcohol at all. In the complaint, Angiano and Karpinski alleged that Anheuser-Busch failed to include language on the...

