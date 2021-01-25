NJ Advances Pregnancy Bias Claim Against Eyewear Retailer

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights said Monday that it's pursuing pregnancy discrimination claims by a former eyewear sales associate who alleges her hours were reduced after she gave birth and that she wasn't given proper accommodations to pump breast milk. The division conducted an investigation and found there was enough evidence to support Jalaia Hill's claims against America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses Inc., so she can move forward with a hearing on the merits of her allegations, according to an announcement by the New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. Hill's claims, which America's Best denies, involve the national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS