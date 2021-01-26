Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bondholders Can't Speed Up Appeal In $1.9B Venezuela Case

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 1:10 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit won't speed along an appeal brought by Venezuela's state-owned oil company seeking to overturn enforcement of more than $1.9 billion in defaulted bonds, despite bondholders' warning that they are at risk of missing out on key assets.

U.S. Circuit Judge Susan L. Carney did not elaborate on the decision in her one-sentence order issued Monday, stating simply that "the motion for an expedited appeal is denied."

This latest development comes after a New York federal judge granted Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA's December request to pause its battle with bondholders until the circuit court rules...

