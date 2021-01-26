Construction Execs Blame PE Firm's Choices For £14M Loss

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 6:14 PM GMT) -- The founders of a construction business have told a London court that a new management team installed by Mobeus Equity Partners was to blame for the failure of the company after the private equity firm sued to recoup a £14 million ($19.2 million) investment. After injecting cash into Geotech Soil Stabilisation Ltd., Mobeus "dispensed with the expert construction services and knowledge" and brought in new management to take over the running of the business, three of its former directors argued in a filing at the High Court on Friday. "The new team and Mobeus increased dramatically the costs and overheads of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS