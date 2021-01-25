Cybersecurity Co. Says NNSA Directives Cost It $250M Job

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- A National Nuclear Security Administration contractor is suing to clear its name after its $250 million task order was terminated for cause, saying the agency blocked it from recruiting personnel and then dropped it for being unprepared. DKW Communications Inc., a small business headquartered in Washington, D.C., alleged in its Friday complaint to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the government acted in bad faith by firing DKW from the cybersecurity task order over staffing issues caused by the agency's directions. The company is seeking a declaration converting NNSA's for-cause determination into a termination for convenience and the accompanying compensation...

