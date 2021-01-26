Kelley Kronenberg Adds Real Estate Pro To New Zoning Group

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Kelley Kronenberg has added a real estate attorney previously with Greenspoon Marder LLP as the head of its new land use and zoning practice group, the firm has announced. Alicia J. Lewis will work out of Kelley Kronenberg's office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she will concentrate her practice on assisting her clients with environmental, land use, municipal, procurement and zoning laws, according to the firm's announcement Monday. The new practice area Lewis will head is geared to complement the firm's existing real estate practice, providing additional services for clients in such industries as financial services and insurance, according to the firm....

