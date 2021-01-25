Ga. Board Can't Claim Immunity In SmileDirect Case, Feds Say

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission argued Monday that Georgia Board of Dentistry members cannot escape SmileDirectClub's antitrust suit over board rules restricting the company's teledentistry business, urging the full Eleventh Circuit bench to find that an interlocutory order denying so-called state-action immunity is not appealable. SmileDirect is challenging an amendment to the Georgia dentistry board's rule that requires a dentist to be present when SmileDirect's non-dentist employees take digital photos of prospective patients' teeth and gums. Under SmileDirect's business model, the photos are taken and then sent to company dentists so they can construct clear aligners, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS