Biden's Carbon Cost Calculation Key Step In Climate Agenda

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said it wants to consider the "full costs" of greenhouse gases in its decision-making, promising to quickly implement a measurement of the social cost of carbon that experts say can be used to justify tighter environmental regulations and additional scrutiny for projects like gas pipelines. The administration called for an interim social cost of carbon — effectively a measurement of the damage caused by one ton of carbon dioxide emissions — within 30 days of the inauguration. Then regulators will kick off a yearlong process to develop a final figure to be used. The interim measurement is expected to reverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS