High Court ERISA Ruling Frees States To Tackle Health Costs

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent holding that Arkansas can regulate the middlemen that control employee health plans' prescriptions without treading on ERISA's territory opens the door for states to take more aggressive action to reduce health care costs, experts say. The justices' Rutledge v. PCMA decision, handed down in December, clarified that states can pass laws that affect employee health plans' costs without triggering the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's preemption provision, as long as the legislation stops short of requiring plans to change what they cover. This holding should give state health regulators confidence that their cost-control measures can apply to...

