Goldman Fingerprint Lapse Led To Felon's Hiring, FINRA Says

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs agreed to pay a $1.25 million fine imposed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for allegedly failing to properly fingerprint 5,150 of its U.S.-based, nonregistered associates, including one with a prior felony conviction. Between January 2015 and November 2019, Goldman failed to fingerprint 1,061 individuals — consisting mostly of workers who transferred to Goldman's U.S. offices from a foreign affiliate or other firms — while it lacked fingerprint records for the remaining 4,089, FINRA said in a settlement order on Friday. In addition, Goldman permitted two nonregistered associates who were subject to statutory disqualification, including a convicted felon, to work with the firm between April...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS