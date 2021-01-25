Venture Fund Manager Sanctioned For 'Egregious' Conduct

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday slapped a venture fund manager with $12,000 sanctions for repeatedly failing to meet his discovery obligations in a legal malpractice suit against Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC, conduct the judge called "egregious." The dispute goes back to 2018, when Westport, Connecticut-based Aashish Kalra first accused the firm and former Adler Pollock partner Michael Gilleran of legal malpractice when they represented him in a legal battle with his former business partner. But since then, Kalra has again and again refused to comply with discovery requests from the firm and Gilleran and defied multiple court orders, U.S....

