Health Hires: Sidley Austin and King & Spalding

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has picked up a group of health care transactional experts from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, King & Spalding LLP has expanded its New York presence with a new health care partner and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has boosted its Washington office with an experienced life sciences attorney, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Sidley Austin Ankur Gupta, Sam Wales and Ben Kirschner have all been added as partners to Sidley, the firm announced Monday, noting that they will be part of the mergers and acquisitions and private...

