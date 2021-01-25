NLRB Chicago Office Head Tapped As Acting Prosecutor

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has tapped National Labor Relations Board Chicago regional director Peter Sung Ohr to be acting general counsel following Trump appointee Peter Robb's firing last week, the agency said Monday. Ohr, a career agency staffer who served as a field attorney in the agency's Honolulu office before moving into leadership roles, has led the agency's Chicago office since 2011. Ohr cited that experience in a statement Monday, saying he is "proud to continue my work with the smart and dedicated agency staff to vigorously enforce the mission of the NLRA." "I look forward to actively engaging the public to...

