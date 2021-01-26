Waddell & Reed Hit With Investor Suit Over Macquarie Merger

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Asset management company Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and its board of directors have been hit with a shareholder suit in Manhattan federal court accusing them of failing to provide shareholders with key financial details when seeking their approval for a proposed merger. In the suit filed Monday, plaintiff Shiva Stein alleges that Waddell & Reed and its nine board members violated federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by asset manager Macquarie Management Holdings Inc. Stein seeks to recover damages and to put a stop to the merger unless the defendants offer up the missing financial details....

