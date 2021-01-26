Antitrust Group Tells DOT JetBlue-American Deal Is No Good

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- The American Antitrust Institute is adding its voice to the growing chorus of critics who say that the U.S. Department of Transportation didn't look hard enough into a proposed partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines before giving the plan the thumbs-up. Citing its competition concerns about the approval of the alliance, which it described as having been "pushed through with only 10 days remaining in the Trump administration," the institute wrote to the DOT on Monday asking the agency to launch a public interest review of its own decision — and, ultimately, to retract it. It was "highly irregular" of the DOT...

