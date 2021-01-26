Lender Can't Force Fintech Co. Into Contract Extension

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Texas state court judge has rejected Caliber Home Loans' injunction bid to force a fintech company to continue providing the lender software and services for another year instead of ending its agreement at the end of this month. In a brief order Sunday, Judge Ray Wheless, who is handling the case as a visiting judge in Dallas County District Court, denied Caliber Home Loans' request for a temporary injunction to force Sagent M&C LLC to continue its alleged contractual obligations. Since 2008, Caliber has been using Sagent's loan processing platform, Loanserv System, to service its more than 1 million active...

