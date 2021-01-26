Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Harrison, Florida East Coast

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- Homebuilder Lennar Corp. has acquired 11.65 acres in Miami for $5.2 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for land on Southwest 184th Street, close to a Publix-anchored retail center, and the seller is the South Florida Growers Association, according to the report. The property is zoned for the construction of as many as 150 townhomes, according to the report. A venture of American Real Estate Partners and investment management firm Harrison Street has purchased a Virginia development site for $21.5 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The deal is for 10.3 acres at 21445 Beaumeade Circle, and the...

