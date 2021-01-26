Truck Maker Challenges Cartel Lawsuit Funding Deals

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 4:52 PM GMT) -- Truck purchasers are using unenforceable funding arrangements that should prevent them from bringing a price-fixing class action against DAF and other leading manufacturers, lawyers for the truck-maker told a London appeals court on Tuesday. Dutch truck maker DAF has asked the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision on funding arrangements made by the Competition Appeal Tribunal. (iStock) DAF Trucks NV urged the Court of Appeal to overturn an October 2019 decision by the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The ruling found that funding arrangements allowed Road Haulage Association Ltd., a trade group, and special purpose vehicle UK Trucks Claim Ltd. to bring their...

