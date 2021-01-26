Macy's Denies Using Clearview To Collect Facial Data

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Macy's is seeking to dismiss a putative class action in Illinois accusing it of using facial recognition software made by tech company Clearview AI to identify shoppers on the store's security cameras, saying the plaintiff's claims are pure conjecture. In a motion filed Monday in Chicago federal court, Macy's Retail Holdings Inc. contends that named plaintiff Isela Carmean hasn't been able to show that she or her biometric information were actually captured on the store's security cameras. "Carmean paints this picture of events, not through her personal experiences in a Macy's store, or any actual facts, but rather from news articles...

