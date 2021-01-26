Importer Says 'Bloody' Wine Doesn't Step On 'Vampire' TM

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- A New York importer is looking to wash its hands of trademark infringement allegations by the maker of a "Vampire" wine, telling a California federal court that the winemaker's mark doesn't permit it to block a "Bloody Merlot" from the "Land of the Blood Suckers." Seeking to exit Vampire Family Brands' lawsuit, Tri-Vin Import Inc. told the court Monday that "blood" and "bloody" are frequent descriptors of red wines. The winemaker was "straining credulity" by claiming customers would confuse its "Vampire" wine brand with a Romanian rival's "Bloody Merlot," the importer argued. "On the face of plaintiff's allegations, the term 'Bloody...

