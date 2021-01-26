IPCom Appeals Vodafone's Gov't-Use Defense In 4G IP Case

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 7:57 PM GMT) -- Patent manager IPCom urged an appellate court Tuesday to reverse a decision allowing Vodafone to escape liability for infringing its patent for a 4G network technology since the use was for emergency situations. Tuesday marked the start of three days of proceedings, which will also include a hearing on Vodafone's challenge to the lower court's finding that the IPCom GMBH & Co KG patent at issue is valid. IPCom's lawyer Brian Nicholson QC of 11 South Square, kicked off the proceedings by asserting that the lower court judge incorrectly construed Section 55 of the U.K.'s Patent Act, which permits "Crown use"...

