Princeton Must Face Suit Over Man's Drowning In Lake

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge has refused to toss a wrongful death suit lodged against Princeton University by the parents of a young man who drowned in a lake owned by the institution, saying they should have a chance to fix shortcomings in the lawsuit. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy partially agreed with Princeton's argument that the suit lodged by parents Kevin King and Talina Page, accusing the school of causing their son Talven Page's August 2018 drowning death in Lake Carnegie, failed to state a viable claim against the university and explain how the school was allegedly negligent....

