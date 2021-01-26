US Steel Accused Of Abusing Tariff Waivers To Harm Rival

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- The United States Steel Corporation abused the waiver process for former President Donald Trump's national security steel tariffs to raise costs for import-reliant rivals and undermine their business, a competitor has alleged in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. NLMK, which has steel plants in Pennsylvania and Indiana, said that its requests to the U.S. Department of Commerce, numbering more than 160, to waive the 25% national security tariffs on foreign steel were rejected based on U.S. Steel's allegedly false assurances that it could and would meet NLMK's steel needs. "US Steel successfully engaged in a pattern of misrepresentation and...

