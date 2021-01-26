Union Pacific Says Court Can't Decide Fuel Co.'s Flood Claims

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Union Pacific Railroad Co. urged a Texas federal court to end a petroleum distributor's suit blaming structures used to protect rail lines for flooding at the company's nearby headquarters, arguing only federal railroad regulators have authority over issues rooted in rail line design. Union Pacific asked the court to grant judgment on the pleadings in its favor Monday, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction over Tri-Con Inc. and its insurer's suit seeking more than $1 million and an order forcing the rail company to change culverts for its rail line to prevent future flooding. Only the federal Surface Transportation Board has the ability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS