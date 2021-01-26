Thyssenkrupp Pays $894K To End Wage, Finger Scan Claims

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft Co. will pay $894,000 to nearly 800 workers who accused the company of failing to properly pay them and of collecting their biometric information without informed consent, according to a settlement approved by an Illinois federal judge Tuesday. The Thyssenkrupp settlement reached with 792 of its employees ends their class and collective claims that the company failed to pay its workers for all time worked under federal wage laws and used a biometric time clock to track their work in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. praised the deal during a...

