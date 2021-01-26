Auto Supplier Spreads Nokia FRAND Patent Dispute To Del.

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- Expanding a global dispute, German auto components supplier Continental Automotive Systems sued Nokia on Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming that the Finnish company has refused to license its standard-essential cellular patents on fair terms and asking the court to set a proper rate. The breach of contract suit opens a new front in a long-running battle between Continental Automotive Systems Inc., which makes safety devices and other car components that use cellular technology, and Nokia Corp., which owns patents it says have been declared essential to wireless standards like 3G and 4G. Related cases are pending in the Fifth Circuit...

