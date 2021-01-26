Wells Fargo Wants Mall Owner's Ch. 11 Thrown Out

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo asked a Texas bankruptcy court to throw out mall owner CBL & Associates' Chapter 11 case Monday, arguing that a series of defaults on nearly $1.2 billion in loans had allowed the bank to seize control of the company and many of its tenants' rents, which should have precluded CBL from filing for bankruptcy. As administrative agent for the banks that provided CBL with $500 million in loans and a $685 million revolving line of credit, Wells Fargo said it had been entitled by various agreements to take over the company and start directly collecting rents from its tenants...

