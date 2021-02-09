Lung Cancer Patient Tells Jury RJR Committed Fraud

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- An Oregon lung cancer patient who is close to death told a jury Tuesday during an in-person trial that R.J. Reynolds committed fraud by convincing her smoking was not a mortal health risk. Patricia Rickman, 46, a home care aide and a longtime Camels smoker, told a Multnomah County jury in opening arguments that R.J. Reynolds did all it could up to and beyond the mid-1980s, when she began smoking, to convince the public that cigarettes did not put their lives at risk. "They held onto those lies for decades," Rickman's lawyer, Alex Alvarez, told the jury. "In life there's always...

