NLRB Orders LA Hotel To Rehire Workers Fired In Renovation

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board ordered the operator of the luxury Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles to rehire more than 100 unionized workers fired during a two-year renovation, saying the company violated federal labor law by reopening as a nonunion shop. A unanimous panel comprising the board's three Republican members affirmed Administrative Law Judge Lisa Ross' decision faulting Kava Holdings in the long-running labor dispute, sustaining her findings the company cut loose almost all of its pre-renovation workforce to justify ousting the Unite Here local that represented them. The board ordered Kava to rehire the workers and repay them their lost...

