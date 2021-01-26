Battery Biz Sila Nano Valued At $3.3B After $590M Infusion

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Battery materials manufacturer Sila Nano said Tuesday it's now valued at $3.3 billion following a $590 million funding round meant to help it scale up and help deliver products for its customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. Alameda, California-based Sila Nanotechnologies said in a statement that the Series F financing was led by Coatue Management and included affiliates of investors such as T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Bessemer Venture Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Sila Nano said it plans to add another 100 employees just in 2021, and that proceeds from the funding will be used...

