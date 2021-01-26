Court Cuts Off 'Self-Dealing' Union Health Plan Trustee

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has barred a trustee of a Teamsters-affiliated health care plan from drawing a weekly salary from the plan's assets, saying the U.S. Department of Labor could likely show he'd violated federal benefits law. U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker issued a preliminary injunction Monday, barring Robert Kavalec from paying himself a $1,730 weekly salary from the assets of Fleet Owners Insurance Fund. Judge Barker said Fleet Owners couldn't show why Kavalec's salary was justified, and the health care plan's remaining assets need to be protected. "The court concludes that the secretary has established a strong likelihood of...

