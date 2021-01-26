NC Restaurant Violated DOL Tip Wage Rules, Judge Says

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A North Carolina restaurant improperly paid bartenders, servers and other employees at the lower minimum wage for tipped workers, a federal judge has ruled, saying the restaurant did not show that it explained the wage to workers as federal regulations require. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. on Monday granted partial summary judgment to a group of workers who brought a collective action against Artisanal LLC, alleging the Banner Elk, North Carolina, restaurant illegally paid them the subminimum wage for workers who receive tips. Judge Cogburn said the evidence in the case showed the restaurant did not give the workers all...

