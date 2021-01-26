Acting FCC Chief Heralds Close Of $81B Initial C-Band Auction

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday celebrated the end of the initial phase of the reorganization of the C-Band satellite spectrum, stating the auctioning of the swath of spectrum has "exceeded expectations" and has grossed more than $80.9 billion. The progress of the commission's reorganization plan, which will free up spectrum real estate for 5G mobile providers, has so far pushed forward the "critical piece of mid-band spectrum to market quickly" — which will "help American consumers tap into next-generation wireless services," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "Few things we do have as great an impact on the day-to-day lives...

