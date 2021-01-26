Claims Cut Against Insurance Broker In Workers' Comp Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge threw out four claims by a coal-hauling company against its insurance broker over allegations that the broker failed to procure a policy covering its operations in West Virginia, saying the complaint doesn't back up allegations that the broker breached any contractual obligation to get such a policy, and some of the coal hauler's arguments make "no sense." In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston granted summary judgment to BB&T Insurance Services Inc. on claims of negligence, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and failure to procure brought by KC Transport Inc....

