Dayana Yastremska Appeals ITF Doping Ban For Aussie Open

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Tuesday that Dayana Yastremska, the world's No. 29 women's tennis player, registered an expedited appeal for her Friday doping ban issued by the International Tennis Federation, hoping to compete in the Australian Open. The international sports tribunal said in its announcement that a decision made by a single arbitrator will be announced by Feb. 3 — just in time for the Australian Open's Feb. 8 start day. Due to COVID-19, the 20-year-old Yastremska, who's Ukrainian, is currently quarantining for two weeks in Australia along with 71 other international tennis stars in preparation for the...

