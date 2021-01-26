GAO Says DOD Petroleum Contract Award Incorrectly Decided

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said Monday that the Defense Logistics Agency improperly evaluated proposals for a petroleum products contract, recommending that the agency redo calculations that it said did not comply with the original solicitation. GAO General Counsel Thomas H. Armstrong said in a report that the DLA's "price evaluation and resulting selection decisions were inconsistent with the terms of the [request for proposal]." In determining the winning offerors, which were to be selected according to the lowest-price acceptable bid, the DLA applied an evaluation factor to submissions that used an ad hoc price index, as well as to those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS