House GOP Leaders To Probe Theft Of Iraq Refugee Visa Info

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- A pair of senior House Republicans will investigate an insider scheme to steal records from a refugee visa program for Iraqis who worked for the U.S. government, citing concerns that the plot "ran unnoticed for far too long." Reps. John Katko, R-N.Y., the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the GOP leader on the Foreign Affairs Committee, announced the probe on Monday after the U.S. Department of Justice revealed Friday that it had indicted three people over the scheme, including two former government employees. "The accusations in this indictment are very concerning and reveal significant...

