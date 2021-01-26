EEOC Must Face Christian Groups' Challenge To LGBT Rights

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has cleared a coalition of Christian organizations to move ahead with its legal challenge against the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over federal LGBT workplace protections, finding Tuesday that the clash between the law and the organizations' faith is more than theoretical. U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor, a Bush-era appointee who struck down the Affordable Care Act and axed Obama-era health insurance protections for gay and transgender people, freed former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr from the case but mandated the EEOC stay put, concluding the claims against the agency are ripe for review....

