Academics Say Section 230 Reform Is Still A Long Way Off

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- Academic experts expressed skepticism Tuesday that Congress has neared a workable solution to address concerns raised about Big Tech platforms' content moderation practices, saying schemes to create legal carveouts for certain categories of speech in the interest of limiting objectionable posts could actually create future problems. Fordham University law professor Olivier Sylvain said lawmakers are currently facing the difficult task of encouraging platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to take responsibility for the types of content they host without unduly discouraging users' free expression. "When talking about reform, the status quo is a remarkable situation where social costs have never been borne by these companies,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS