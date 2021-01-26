Verdict Form Scrambled Trial Over Egg Prices, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Grocery retailers asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to undo an antitrust trial win for an egg producer and trade groups accused of conspiring to drive up prices, arguing that wording on the jury verdict form suggested the grocers had to meet a higher burden of proof than necessary. During an oral argument, attorney Paul Slater of Sperling & Slater PC said a Pennsylvania federal court erroneously required the jury to find that Kroger Co., Safeway Inc., Walgreen Co., Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and others had to prove that Rose Acre Farms Inc., United Egg Producers Inc. and United States Egg Marketers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS